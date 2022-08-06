Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $157.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.33.

Lear Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48. Lear has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,998,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 21.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,402,000 after buying an additional 1,103,398 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 412.4% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after buying an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Lear by 2,314.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after buying an additional 566,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,389,000 after buying an additional 473,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

