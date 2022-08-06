Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.