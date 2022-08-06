Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 287,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 215,556 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,911,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

