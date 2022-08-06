RMB Capital Management LLC Has $882,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $200,467,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roku by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,549,000 after purchasing an additional 719,792 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,330,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 773.8% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 539,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,174,000 after purchasing an additional 477,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna lowered Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Roku to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $412.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.56. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.