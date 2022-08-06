Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $78.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66.

