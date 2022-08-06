Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.6 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $370.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.44. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

