RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,780 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of UMH Properties worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 204,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $17,918,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UMH Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,635.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $116,219. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UMH stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.78, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 16.65.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

UMH Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.