JMP Securities Cuts Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $23.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRSH. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshworks from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.23.

Freshworks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Insider Activity

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 68.69%. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $341,998.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $341,998.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $526,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,938 shares of company stock worth $3,624,058. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

