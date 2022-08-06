Credit Suisse Group Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $375.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $308.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $370.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.44.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

