Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,642 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance
Shares of KBWB stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend
