Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,642 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.