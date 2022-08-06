Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Editas Medicine worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.3% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $51,758.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares in the company, valued at $687,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,092 shares of company stock valued at $86,233 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EDIT opened at $19.42 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $73.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

