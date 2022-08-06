Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 524 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $109.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

