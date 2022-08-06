Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.42.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.