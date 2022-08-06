Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $240.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.86.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

