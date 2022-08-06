General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after buying an additional 70,775 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GD opened at $228.76 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

