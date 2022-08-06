Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 454,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,409,000 after purchasing an additional 224,387 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.25.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $311.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.68. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

