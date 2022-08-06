AIA Group Ltd Purchases 2,385 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 5,340.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

AMC opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.