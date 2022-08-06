AIA Group Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $482.47 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $531.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.22.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

