AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after buying an additional 684,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after buying an additional 353,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $127.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

