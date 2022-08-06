AIA Group Ltd Has $206,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,508,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $211.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $211.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

