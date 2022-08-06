AIA Group Ltd Invests $209,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $26.52 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

