AIA Group Ltd Buys 498 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.83. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.