AIA Group Ltd Acquires 892 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 24.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Corteva by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 138,740 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 25.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Corteva Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

