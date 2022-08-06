AIA Group Ltd Purchases 466 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 762,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,545,000 after buying an additional 385,054 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 202,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $144.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

