AIA Group Ltd Buys New Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

NICE Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NICE opened at $221.06 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.18.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

