Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Insider Activity

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 83,374 shares of company stock worth $3,049,752 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.42.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

