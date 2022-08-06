AIA Group Ltd Purchases 330 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $185,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after buying an additional 372,416 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bill.com by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,240,000 after buying an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Bill.com by 2,393.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,968,000 after buying an additional 219,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,942 shares of company stock worth $5,823,789. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.05.

NYSE BILL opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

