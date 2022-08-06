AIA Group Ltd Has $223,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,630,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

NYSE:AMP opened at $269.06 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.19.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

