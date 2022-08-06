Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Boosted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $168.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $145.93 and a 12 month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.