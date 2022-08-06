MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.17.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $356.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.



