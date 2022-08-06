AIA Group Ltd Acquires 544 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $133.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

