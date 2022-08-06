Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $130.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

