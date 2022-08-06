CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

