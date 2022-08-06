Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.0 %

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

