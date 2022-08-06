CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 111,638 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,638 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

