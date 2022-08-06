CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.78.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $330.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.01 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

