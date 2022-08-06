AIA Group Ltd Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 718.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 572.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 32.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.9% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price objective on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

RSG stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

