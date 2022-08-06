JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in JD.com by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,232 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 441.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

