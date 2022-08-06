Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 463,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 95,274 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

