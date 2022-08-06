Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.37 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

