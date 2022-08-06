Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 1,906 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,906 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,731 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

VRTX stock opened at $288.03 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $296.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.50 and its 200-day moving average is $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,254 shares of company stock worth $45,899,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.