CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,687 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,923 shares of company stock worth $5,803,973. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.41.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.62.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

