PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PPL were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 232,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,882 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 213,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 123,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Stock Down 1.9 %

PPL stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

