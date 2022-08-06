Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after buying an additional 14,135,014 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 121,116.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,827,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 827,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,665,000 after purchasing an additional 621,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after purchasing an additional 312,498 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $109.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.19. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.