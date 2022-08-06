Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.38.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

