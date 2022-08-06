Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 1,723 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $204.91 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.28%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

