Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.70) to €50.00 ($51.55) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.82) to €58.00 ($59.79) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($86.60) to €77.00 ($79.38) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

