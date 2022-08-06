Independent Advisor Alliance Has $431,000 Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 117,926 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

ARCO opened at $7.87 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $787.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCO shares. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

