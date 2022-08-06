Independent Advisor Alliance Has $461,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 39,186 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $808,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 205,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,008 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 139,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

GILD opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.