MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $104.05, with a volume of 1171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.95.

The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In related news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $149,999.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $101,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,098 over the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $618,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $3,723,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 95.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 130.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.48.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

